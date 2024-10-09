Rangers at Penguins

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski

K’Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Rempe

Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Anthony Beauvillier

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Rutger McGroarty -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Tristan Jarry

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Valtteri Puustinen

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)

Status report

Lindgren, a defenseman, wore a green no-contact jersey and a face shield during the Rangers morning skate Wednesday. ... Mancini will make his NHL debut for New York. ... Karlsson is expected to play after missing most of Pittsburgh’s training camp with an upper-body injury. ... Rust, usually first-line right wing, is day to day after being injured in a preseason game Oct. 1. ... Lizotte, a forward, is out indefinitely. ... Nedeljkovic, a goalie, is week to week; he skated on an individual basis before practice Tuesday. ... McGroarty will make his NHL debut after being acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Aug. 22.