Rangers at Penguins
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski
K’Andre Miller -- Adam Fox
Braden Schneider -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Rempe
Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Anthony Beauvillier
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Rutger McGroarty -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Kevin Hayes -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany
Tristan Jarry
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Valtteri Puustinen
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)
Status report
Lindgren, a defenseman, wore a green no-contact jersey and a face shield during the Rangers morning skate Wednesday. ... Mancini will make his NHL debut for New York. ... Karlsson is expected to play after missing most of Pittsburgh’s training camp with an upper-body injury. ... Rust, usually first-line right wing, is day to day after being injured in a preseason game Oct. 1. ... Lizotte, a forward, is out indefinitely. ... Nedeljkovic, a goalie, is week to week; he skated on an individual basis before practice Tuesday. ... McGroarty will make his NHL debut after being acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Aug. 22.