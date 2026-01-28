Rangers at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RANGERS (22-25-6) at ISLANDERS (28-19-5)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Will Cuylle

Taylor Raddysh -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow

Spencer Martin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Anton Blidh

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Adam Boqvist

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov

Injured: Ryan Pulock (upper body), Calum Ritchie (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate. ... Palat and Soucy each will make his Islanders debut after being acquired in trades, Palat from the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday for forward Maxim Tsyplakov, a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, and Soucy from the Rangers on Monday for a third-round pick in the 2026 draft. ... Pulock will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed two games. ... The Islanders returned defenseman Isaiah George to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Monday.

