Rangers at Islanders projected lineups

RANGERS (22-25-6) at ISLANDERS (28-19-5)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2
Rangers projected lineup
J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Will Cuylle
Taylor Raddysh -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow
Spencer Martin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Anton Blidh
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Adam Boqvist
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Maxim Shabanov
Injured: Ryan Pulock (upper body), Calum Ritchie (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Status report
The Rangers held an optional morning skate. ... Palat and Soucy each will make his Islanders debut after being acquired in trades, Palat from the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday for forward Maxim Tsyplakov, a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, and Soucy from the Rangers on Monday for a third-round pick in the 2026 draft. ... Pulock will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed two games. ... The Islanders returned defenseman Isaiah George to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Monday.