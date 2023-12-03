Rangers score 3 straight, rally past Predators

Trocheck has goal, 2 assists for New York, which has won 5 of 6

Recap: Rangers at Predators 12.2.23

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLEVincent Trocheck had one goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers scored three consecutive goals in a 4-3 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Adam Fox had three assists for the Rangers (17-4-1), who have won five of their past six games. Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves.

Ryan O'Reilly had one goal and one assist for the Predators (11-12-0), who have lost two consecutive games. Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves.

Ryan Lindgren gave the Rangers a 4-3 lead at 5:10 of the third period on a shot from the left circle that went off Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and into the net. 

O’Reilly gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 6:19 of the first period on a wrist shot over the blocker of Shesterkin from the left circle. 

Roman Josi gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 15:52 of the first period with a wrist shot on the power play.

Jacob Trouba scored for the Rangers to make it 2-1 31 seconds into the second period when Trocheck found him with a pass from behind the net. 

Colton Sissons gave the Predators a 3-1 lead at 7:28 of the second period on a short-handed breakaway. Yakov Trenin chipped the puck off the boards to Sissons, who shot past Shesterkin on the glove side.

Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers to make it 3-2 at 8:52 of the second period on a rebound of his own shot that he batted out of the air as a power play expired. 

Trocheck tied the game 3-3 19 seconds later on a redirection of a shot pass to the slot by Mika Zibanejad on the power play.

