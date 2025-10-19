Panarin gets 4 points to help Rangers rally past Canadiens

J.T. Miller, Matthew Robertson and Panarin scored in the third for New York (3-3-1), which was 0-2-1 in its previous three games. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, Adam Fox had two assists, and Jonathan Quick made 20 saves.

The Rangers have scored 14 goals in their three wins and one goal in their four losses, which have included three shutouts.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki and Noah Dobson scored, and Sam Montembeault made 18 saves for Montreal (4-2-0), which had won four straight.

The Canadiens were missing three regulars; defenseman Kaiden Guhle (lower body) is out 4-6 weeks, and forwards Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine are day to day, each with a lower-body injury.

Miller tied it 2-2 at 34 seconds of the third. Fox’s wrist shot from the point deflected off Miller in front.

Robertson gave New York a 3-2 lead at 4:11 with his first NHL point. He scored on a slap shot from the point that went past Montembeault’s glove.

Panarin pushed it to 4-2 at 5:51 with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle off a pass from Zibanejad on the rush.

Dobson drew Montreal within 4-3 at 8:26 when he moved in from the right point and scored on a low wrist shot for his first goal with the Canadiens.

Slafkovsky made it 1-0 at 1:33 of the first period when he shot past Quick stick side from the left side of the slot. He finished off Caufield’s pass on a 2-on-1 after Robertson turned the puck over inside the Montreal zone.

Suzuki increased the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 3:42. He one-timed a cross-ice pass from Ivan Demidov past New York defenseman Braden Schneider into an open left side for his first goal of the season.

Caufield and Suzuki each extended his point streak to five games. Caufield has eight points (five goals, three assists) during his streak, as does Suzuki (one goal, seven assists).

Zibanejad cut it to 2-1 at 11:56 with a power-play goal on a one-timer past Montembeault stick side from the top of the left face-off circle.