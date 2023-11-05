Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (4-5-2), which ended a four-game losing streak (0-3-1). Filip Gustavsson allowed three goals on four shots before being replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 13 saves.

Matt Boldy scored the deciding goal in the third round of the shootout when his shot hit off the crossbar before deflecting into the net off the back of Jonathan Quick.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 11 games for the Rangers (8-2-1). Erik Gustafsson also had a goal and an assist, and Quick made 36 saves.

Jimmy Vesey put the Rangers ahead 1-0 at 3:36 of the first period when Tyler Pitlick's redirection of Ryan Lindgren's shot deflected in off his skate in front.

Panarin increased the lead 2-0 at 5:52 with a shot from above the right circle through a screen. He has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) during his point streak, which is tied with Darren Turcotte (1990-91) for the second-longest in Rangers history.

Gustafsson made it 3-0 at 6:53, scoring glove side from the left circle on a rush. Blake Wheeler had the primary assist on the play, his first point with New York.

Ryan Hartman cut it to 3-1 at 5:57 of the second period, poking in a loose puck along the goal line.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored 29 seconds to make it 3-2 when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Brock Faber.

Zuccarello tied the game 3-3 at 1:41 of the third period, redirecting Jonas Brodin's one-timer from the left point.

Marco Rossi then gave Minnesota a 4-3 lead from the low slot at 5:20, but Chris Kreider scored on a redirection in front at 6:40 to tie it 4-4.