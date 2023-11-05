Latest News

Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road

Carl Banks on hockey roots, Stadium Series

Rusanowsky found niche in radio, led to Hall of Fame

Mulvoy set to accept Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award

Anaheim Ducks confident after early season success

Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT

Lindgren, Capitals hold off Blue Jackets in 3rd

Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens

Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

Point, Kucherov combine for 9 points, Lightning top Senators

Sabres overcome Matthews hat trick, edge Maple Leafs

Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Niederreiter, Dillon help Jets top Coyotes, end 3-game skid

O'Reilly hat trick propels Predators past Oilers

Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks tonight

WHL Seattle Thunderbirds retire Patrick Marleau number

Pacioretty skating, return from Achilles tear unclear

Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4

Recap: Rangers at Wild 11.4.23

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild ended the New York Rangers' six-game winning streak by rallying then recovering for a 5-4 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (4-5-2), which ended a four-game losing streak (0-3-1). Filip Gustavsson allowed three goals on four shots before being replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 13 saves.

Matt Boldy scored the deciding goal in the third round of the shootout when his shot hit off the crossbar before deflecting into the net off the back of Jonathan Quick.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 11 games for the Rangers (8-2-1). Erik Gustafsson also had a goal and an assist, and Quick made 36 saves.

Jimmy Vesey put the Rangers ahead 1-0 at 3:36 of the first period when Tyler Pitlick's redirection of Ryan Lindgren's shot deflected in off his skate in front.

Panarin increased the lead 2-0 at 5:52 with a shot from above the right circle through a screen. He has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) during his point streak, which is tied with Darren Turcotte (1990-91) for the second-longest in Rangers history.

Gustafsson made it 3-0 at 6:53, scoring glove side from the left circle on a rush. Blake Wheeler had the primary assist on the play, his first point with New York.

Ryan Hartman cut it to 3-1 at 5:57 of the second period, poking in a loose puck along the goal line.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored 29 seconds to make it 3-2 when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Brock Faber.

Zuccarello tied the game 3-3 at 1:41 of the third period, redirecting Jonas Brodin's one-timer from the left point.

Marco Rossi then gave Minnesota a 4-3 lead from the low slot at 5:20, but Chris Kreider scored on a redirection in front at 6:40 to tie it 4-4.