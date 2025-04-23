Drury signs multiyear contract to remain general manager of Rangers

Has led New York to playoffs 3 times in 4 seasons, won Presidents' Trophy in 2023-24

Chris Drury April 23

© Steven Ryan/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Chris Drury signed a multiyear contract to remain general manager of the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Drury, 48, has been president and GM since May 5, 2021. Over his four full seasons in the role, the Rangers have gone 193-105-30 during the regular season and have advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs three times.

"I am honored to sign this contract extension and continue in this position with the team I grew up supporting," Drury said. "As I said when I began in this role nearly four years ago, there isn’t a more special organization in hockey and I look forward to continuing our work this offseason to help us reach our goals for next season and in the coming years."

The Rangers (39-36-7) failed to qualify for the playoffs this season after winning the Presidents' Trophy last season, when they set team records with 55 wins and 114 points. They reached the Eastern Conference Final last season, losing in six games to the Florida Panthers, who went on to win the Stanley Cup.

This season, they were eliminated from playoff contention April 12 following a 7-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes and finished fifth in the Metropolitan Division, six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Peter Laviolette was fired as coach on April 19.

Prior to being named president and GM, Drury spent six seasons in the Rangers front office. He was named director of player development on Sept. 4, 2015. A year later on Sept. 2, 2016, he was named the assistant GM and was promoted to associate GM on Feb. 5, 2021.

"I am pleased that Chris will continue to lead the Rangers hockey operations in his role as President and General Manager," said James Dolan, MSG Sports executive chairman and CEO. "Over his tenure, Chris has shown passion for the Rangers, relentless work ethic, and a tireless pursuit of excellence. While we are all disappointed in what transpired this past season, I am confident in his ability to guide this organization to success."

Drury played 892 regular-season games over 12 seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, and Rangers and had 615 points (255 goals, 360 assists). He had 89 points (47 goals, 42 assists) in 135 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with Avalanche in 2000-01.

He played four seasons with the Rangers (2007-11) and was captain from 2008-11).

