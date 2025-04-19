Laviolette fired as Rangers coach after 2 seasons, no replacement named

Peter Laviolette was fired as coach of the New York Rangers on Saturday.

No replacement was named.

Laviolette coached the Rangers for two seasons after being hired June 13, 2023. He was 94-59-11.

Associate coach Phil Housley was also fired.

"Today I informed Peter Laviolette and Phil Housley that we’re making a coaching change," Rangers general manager Chris Drury said. "I want to thank them both and wish them and their families all the best going forward. Peter is first class all the way, both professionally and personally, and I am truly grateful for his passion and dedication to the Rangers in his time as head coach."

The Rangers (39-36-7) failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season after winning the Presidents' Trophy last season, when they set team records with 55 wins and 114 points. They reached the Eastern Conference Final last season, losing in six games to the Florida Panthers, who went on to win the Stanley Cup.

This season, they were eliminated from playoff contention April 12 following a 7-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes and finished fifth in the Metropolitan Division, six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. After a 12-4-1 start, the Rangers went 4-15-0 from Nov. 21 to Dec. 30. They were in a playoff position after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on March 15, but went 4-8-1 in their next 13 games, which led to their elimination.

New York is the fourth team to miss the playoffs the season after winning the Presidents' Trophy, joining the 2014-15 Boston Bruins, the 2007-08 Buffalo Sabres and the 1992-93 Rangers.

"After finishing with the best regular season record in the NHL a year ago and making a trip to the Eastern Conference Final, we came into this season with high expectations for ourselves," Drury said. "Quite simply, we failed to meet those expectations. We must all do better – myself included. As we head into next season and beyond, I felt that a change was necessary in order to give us the best chance to achieve our goals as an organization. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

A Rangers power play that ranked third in the NHL last season (26.4 percent) was 28th (17.6 percent) and tied for 31st (10.8 percent) since Feb. 5. New York did not win a game when trailing by at least two goals until rallying from down 3-1 in the second period to defeat the Panthers 5-3 at Amerant Bank Arena on April 14.

The Rangers led the League with 28 comeback victories in 2023-24.

Laviolette previously coached the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals. He won the Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006 and went to the Stanley Cup Final with the Flyers in 2010 and Predators in 2017. His 846 regular-season wins are the most among United States-born coaches in League history, third among active coaches behind Paul Maurice (916) and Lindy Ruff (900) and seventh all-time.

Laviolette is the seventh NHL coach fired this season, joining Jim Montgomery (Boston Bruins on Nov. 19), Drew Bannister (St. Louis Blues, Nov. 24), Luke Richardson (Chicago Blackhawks, Dec. 5), Derek Lalonde (Detroit Red Wings, Dec. 26), John Tortorella (Philadelphia Flyers, March 27) and Greg Cronin (April 19).