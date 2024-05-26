Rangers recover, defeat Panthers in OT in Game 3 of Eastern Final

Wennberg won it when Ryan Lindgren's shot from the left point deflected in off the shaft of his stick in front. It was his first goal in 13 games this postseason and just his second in 32 total games with the Rangers since being acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on March 6.

The Rangers lead the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 will be here on Tuesday.

Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow each scored twice, and Jacob Trouba had two assists for New York, which is the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division. Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves.

Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe each had two assists for Florida, which is the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves.

Reinhart gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 2:50 of the first period. He cut to the net along the goal line and lifted a backhand under Shesterkin's right arm.

Lafreniere tied it 1-1 at 7:17, roofing a backhand over Bobrovsky's glove on a partial breakaway after avoiding a diving check by Vladimir Tarasenko.

Goodrow scored 25 seconds later on a redirection of Braden Schneider's shot from the right point to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

Reinhart responded with his second power-play goal of the period to tie it 2-2 at 14:46. His backhand centering pass for Barkov deflected five-hole off the skate of Trouba.

Lafreniere put the Rangers back in front 3-2 at 15:23 of the second period. He skated through the neutral zone and into the top of the left circle before toe-dragging Dmitry Kulikov and scoring with a backhand from in front while being knocked to the ice by Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Goodrow made it 4-2 at 18:14, scoring a short-handed goal with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Vincent Trocheck.

It was New York's fifth short-handed goal this postseason. No other team has more than two.

Barkov got the Panthers to within 4-3 at 5:04 of the third period when Verhaeghe's centering pass deflected in off him at the edge of the crease.

Forsling tied it 4-4 at 6:58. Evan Rodrigues won a face-off back to Tkachuk, who quickly passed to a cutting Forsling for a wrist shot from the left circle.