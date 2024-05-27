Panthers frustrated by Game 3 OT loss in Eastern Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers were understandably disappointed after their 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Rangers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.
Coach Paul Maurice wanted the Panthers to be a little angry, too, considering they dominated much of the play and stormed back from a two-goal deficit in the third period before finding a way to lose in overtime for the second straight game when Rangers forward Alex Wennberg scored on a deflection at 5:35.
“Sometimes you want to keep the growl,” Maurice said. “A lot of times in the playoffs it’s about making sure that you keep that energy full and cut off your losses. That you let it go. Then there’s times you want to keep it and eat and let it burn for a while and find a different kind of energy source.”
Trailing 2-1 in the best-of-7 series after losing consecutive games for the first time in these Stanley Cup Playoffs, Florida will have two days to stew on Game 3 before needing to move beyond it and get a win in Game 4 at home on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).
There was a lot for the Panthers to like about how they played Sunday. Florida controlled the puck and forced New York to play in its defensive zone for much of the afternoon. The Panthers outshot the Rangers 37-23, had a whopping 108-43 advantage in shot attempts, scored twice on the power play, and put up four goals on Igor Shesterkin, who had allowed that many only once previously this postseason.
But the Panthers also made some costly mistakes that the Rangers were able to capitalize on with their offensive skill to build a 4-2 lead through two periods. A few of those mistakes in particular led to two goals from Alexis Lafrenière off the rush and a short-handed goal from Barclay Goodrow.
“I think any time you lose a close one like that, it’s obviously frustrating,” said Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, who scored both power-play goals. “You can say we dominated, but then you look at the mistakes that led to their goals. So, there’s areas for improvement, for sure.”