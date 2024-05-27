Rangers sparked by resurgent penalty kill in Game 3 OT win in East Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The same penalty-kill unit that let the New York Rangers down twice in the first period was a big reason they defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

"For giving up a couple early, I really thought we caught ourselves and did a great job," coach Peter Laviolette said.

Sam Reinhart burned the Rangers for two power-play goals in the first period, scoring both off New York turnovers, each on defenseman K'Andre Miller's failed attempts to clear the puck.

Reinhart scored coming out of the right corner on the first one to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 2:50. He scored the second with a backhanded shot off Jacob Trouba's skate from below the right face-off circle to tie it 2-2 at 14:46.

"The second one was tough, they were playing a 2-on-1 down low and it ends up redirecting and going in," Laviolette said. "That was kind of a tough bounce. But after that I thought we did an excellent job of shutting them down."

A key, Vincent Trocheck said, was putting it out of their minds that they had given up two on the PK already.

"I think we looked at the bigger picture," Trocheck said. "We know how good our PK has been and every time we let one up, we just have to go back to the fundamentals, back to the basics and rely on what we know we're capable of."

So they did, and since they're capable of generating offense on the PK, that's exactly what they did.

Trocheck set up Barclay Goodrow for his second short-handed goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and third goal of the series to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead at 18:14 of the second period with Trouba in the box serving two penalties, minors for slashing and elbowing.