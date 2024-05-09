Chytil returns, Rempe out for Rangers in Game 3 against Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Filip Chytil returned to the New York Rangers lineup for the first time since Nov. 2, replacing Matt Rempe for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Thursday.

The Rangers lead the best-of-7 series 2-0.

Rempe played in Games 1 and 2, but the forward did not take a shift after the second period in New York's 4-3 double-overtime win in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Rempe scored a goal in Game 1 of the first round against the Washington Capitals. The Rangers are 20-2-1 with him in the lineup this season, including 6-0 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Chytil started Game 3 as the left wing on the third line with Alex Wennberg and Kaapo Kakko. Will Cuylle, who had been the left wing on that line, dropped to the fourth line with Barclay Goodrow and Jimmy Vesey. Rempe had been on the fourth line.

Chytil sustained an upper-body injury in a 2-1 win against the Hurricanes. He was initially ruled out indefinitely and returned home to the Czech Republic in December to reset his rehab, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said at the time.

Chytil returned to practice in a no-contact jersey Jan. 25, but the next day he had a setback during an optional morning skate before a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. He had to be helped off the ice and was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season.

Chytil returned to practice with the Rangers on April 12 wearing a regular jersey and taking part in full-contact drills. Laviolette said then that the forward had been medically cleared but there was still no timetable on his return and that the Rangers would not rush him back. He has been practicing and traveling with the Rangers since.

Chytil had six assists in 10 games this season.

Selected by the Rangers in the first round (No. 21) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Chytil has 144 points (64 goals, 80 assists) in 337 regular-season games and 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 30 playoff games.