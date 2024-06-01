Stankoven's family in Slovakia rooting for him, Stars in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Logan Stankoven has never been to Slovakia. He can't speak the language and has never met any of his relatives in Europe.

But the 21-year-old Dallas Stars forward, who was born in Kamloops, British Columbia, not only has his own fan club in the European nation, he also has a relative who plays hockey.

That relative is Matej Stankoven, a 16-year-old who, four years ago saw there was a hockey player with Kamloops of the Western Hockey League with the same last name and reached out on social media.

"Matej messaged me a while ago, a few years ago just kind of out of the blue," Logan told NHL.com. "Obviously I recognized him by his last name. We started chatting and we don't know exactly how we are related just yet but it's pretty cool that he plays hockey over there.

"I know he played at the Youth Olympic Games, so that was pretty cool he got to represent Slovakia. It would be cool for him, for us to be playing in the same league, to be playing in the NHL someday together."

For now, the Stankovens in Slovakia are pulling for Logan and the Stars to continue their quest in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Entering Game 6 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, MAX, TVAS, SN), Dallas is two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Logan has Slovak roots as his grandfather's family came to Canada from a small village, Liptovské Revúce in Slovakia in the early 1900s.

"My grandfather was not born in Slovakia, but his family was," Logan said. "I believe they moved to Enderby, British Columbia before he was born. My dad had told me when I was younger. But I haven't met anybody yet, I haven't been over there yet."

Stankoven played 24 games for Dallas in the regular season, his first in the NHL, and had 14 points (six goals, eight assists). He has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 18 playoff games.

"We've followed Logan since when he was representing Canada on a youth level and in Kamloops," Matej told NHL.com. "Now when he is playing for Dallas, it is much easier for us to watch his games."