Rangers win Game 3 in OT, push Hurricanes to brink

Panarin scored with a redirection of Vincent Trocheck’s pass from the right face-off circle.

Andrei Svechnikov had tied it 2-2 for Carolina with 1:36 remaining in the third period, scoring on a rebound from the right hash marks.

New York leads the best-of-7 series 3-0. Game 4 will be here Saturday.

Chris Kreider and Alexis Lafreniere scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 45 saves for the Rangers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and are 7-0 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Panarin had an assist, and Trocheck had two assists.

Jake Guentzel scored for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division. Pyotr Kochetkov made 22 saves in his first game of the playoffs.

Kochetkov had not played since making 14 saves in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 14. Frederik Andersen played the first two games against the Rangers and all of Carolina’s five-game series against the New York Islanders in the first round.

The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead at 10:14 of the first period when Guentzel set up in the slot and redirected a pass from Dmitry Orlov.

Kreider tied it 1-1 with a short-handed goal at 8:30 of the second period. He drove to the net and scored through the five-hole on the backhand off a pass from Mika Zibanejad, who started the play when he poked the puck around Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns inside the Rangers blue line.

Lafreniere put New York in front 2-1 from the high slot at 6:25 of the third, one-timing a backhand pass from Panarin.

Rangers forward Filip Chytil, who had not played since sustaining an upper-body injury Nov. 2, returned to the lineup and had one shot on goal in 12:02 of ice time. He replaced Matt Rempe.