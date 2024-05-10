Rangers rely on star players, show resiliency in 2nd straight OT victory

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Artemi Panarin spoke up in the dressing room before overtime.
Vincent Trocheck said Panarin talked about how the New York Rangers needed to stay resilient, that they couldn't hang their heads just because the Carolina Hurricanes scored at 6-on-5 to tie the game with 1:36 left in regulation, that the game was still there for the taking.
"Obviously, you don't want to give up a goal late like that, but sticking with it, coming in here knowing that next goal wins the game," Trocheck said, summarizing Panarin's words to the team. "'Bread' spoke up in the locker room and then he spoke up on the ice, too."
Trocheck helped. So did Alexis Lafrenière. The Rangers did it again. They're still perfect in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Panarin scored with a between-the-legs deflection of Trocheck's backhanded pass from the right face-off circle at 1:43 of overtime to give the Rangers a 3-2 win at PNC Arena and a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round.
They can complete their second straight series sweep of these playoffs on Saturday.
"Just so happy," Panarin said. "It was a lot of emotion. I can't really explain to you. I guess I don't really understand what happened. I need 10 more minutes. Obviously, it's nice to see the puck go in the net."