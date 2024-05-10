Rangers rely on star players, show resiliency in 2nd straight OT victory

The Rangers keep winning in the playoffs with the same blueprint, the same four core areas.

1. Dominant special teams

They were 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to improve to 15-for-15 in the series. It didn't matter that they were 0-for-4 on the power play because they still won the special teams battle with Chris Kreider's short-handed goal to tie it 1-1 at 8:30 of the second period.

2. Elite goaltending from Igor Shesterkin

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Game 3 after making 54 in Game 2. He has a 2.01 goals-against average and .935 save percentage in seven playoff games, including 2.30 and .938 against Carolina.

He made 16 saves on 17 shots in the first period, 20 on 20 in the second. He stopped eight of nine in the third, then saved the one shot he faced in overtime before Panarin scored.

"They come out hot in their building and they sent a few flurries at us and 'Shesty' just keeps kicking," Trocheck said. "I think we expect it at this point. Obviously, we don't want to rely on him too much but when you have him back there, he makes a really big difference in the game."

3. Clutch goals from their best players

Trocheck scored the double-overtime goal to end Game 2 after Kreider tied it in the third period. Mika Zibanejad scored twice, and Panarin added a goal in a 4-3 win in Game 1.

On Thursday, it was Kreider scoring the game-tying short-handed goal at 8:30 of the second period off a 2-on-1 rush with Zibanejad, who created it with a bank pass to himself off the boards around defenseman Brent Burns.

Then it was the Rangers' best line all season doing its damage to the Hurricanes.

Lafreniere made it 2-1 at 6:25 of the third period, scoring with a one-timer off the rush off a pass from Panarin, who got the puck from Trocheck.

In overtime, it was Lafreniere rimming the puck around the boards from the left side to the right for Trocheck, who then found Panarin in the slot for one of the prettiest redirections you'll see.

"'Laf' noticed that we were making a change, and smart move by him rimming the puck to the guys coming on the ice," Trocheck said. "I think (Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry) Orlov, the puck bounced off his stick and I just saw a little bit of daylight, saw 'Bread' crashing the net and it was a great tip by him."