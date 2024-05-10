Kochetkov heroics not enough for Hurricanes in Game 3 loss to Rangers

Their past eight playoff losses have been by one goal, dating to a sweep by the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final. Five have come in overtime.

This was probably the most cruel of the three losses at the hands of the Rangers because the Hurricanes played their best game.

They scored first in a game in this series for the first time, on a pretty deflection goal by Jake Guentzel at 10:15 of the first period. They dominated at 5-on-5 and outshot the Rangers 47-25 overall. They went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, holding the Rangers without a power-play goal after allowing two in each of the first two games.

Their power play, however, remains an albatross.

It failed five more times Thursday, refusing to deliver the spark the Hurricanes needed. More tellingly, it allowed a short-handed goal by Kreider at 8:30 of the second period that tied the game 1-1.

Carolina is 0-for-15 on the power play in this series after scoring five power-play goals in five games against the New York Islanders in the first round and being second in the NHL during the regular season (90.7 percent).

They are gutted by their failure with the man-advantage, gutted by the losses.

The weariness and the pain were everywhere in the home dressing room.

“It hurts but you have to be realistic,” Brind’Amour said. “They are probably as down as they are ever going to be. You have to feel that. That’s the keeping-it-real part of it. But then you have to pick yourself up. We’ll come back tomorrow because we’re still playing. I do think it’s important to actually feel it.”

The Hurricanes were feeling it; they were lost in sadness, frustration, regret, rage.

In one corner, Kotchetkov sat alone, his equipment scattered on the floor, his head bowed. At the other end, captain Jordan Staal spoke softly, reflecting the sense of mourning he was experiencing. Other players filed slowly past, looking down, not making eye contact, consumed by their own thoughts.

In the end, Staal put on a brave face and summoned some positivity, relying on the one-day-at a time ethos that every professional hockey player adopts at some point in his journey.

“We have tomorrow and we’re excited about tomorrow,” he said. “We’re excited about getting better and finding ways to beat this team. It’s going to be a new day tomorrow. It’s going to hurt tonight, we won’t get much sleep, but we’ll have a new day tomorrow and find a way to win one game. That’s been our motto here for a long, long time.

“You don’t see a whole lot of comebacks from three but why not? … We’ll start with one.”