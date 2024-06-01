Edmonton to have ‘different buzz’ for Game 6 against Stars

EDMONTON -- The city of Edmonton was stoked after the Oilers’ 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Friday.

That included former Oilers tough guy Georges Laraque, who remains a cult hero in these parts after playing for Edmonton from 1997-2006. Laraque was among the thousands of frenzied orange-and-clad Oilers fans who had jammed into Rogers Place to watch on the center-ice video screen when the visiting Oilers took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series with a huge victory in Dallas.

Minutes after the final buzzer sounded, jubilant supporters poured into the streets, where cars donning Oilers flags blared their horns deep into the night.

Across the street from the arena, whoops of joy came from thousands more who had gathered to watch the game on screens in Ice District Plaza, nicknamed the “Moss Pit” in memory of longtime equipment manager Joey Moss who was born with Down Syndrome and died on Oct. 26, 2020, at 57. Blaring over the loudspeakers was the tune “La Bamba,” Moss’s favorite which the Oilers have since adopted as their victory song in his memory.

In all this celebratory chaos, there was Laraque, posing outside the rink with fans in front of the iconic statue of Wayne Gretzky hoisting the Stanley Cup.

“Therock says to all the fans around the world! Do you smellllll what the @edmontonoilers are cooking?! 5 wins away from the Holy Grail!” he wrote on X.