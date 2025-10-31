Miller scores in OT, Rangers rally past Oilers

Miller picked up the puck in the neutral zone and skated uncontested into the slot from the right side and buried a wrist shot under Stuart Skinner’s blocker.

Braden Schneider had a goal and an assist, and Jonny Brodzinski and Taylor Raddysh also scored for the Rangers (5-5-2), who have won two straight. Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves.

Darnell Nurse scored twice, Jake Walman had two assists, and Matt Savoie scored his first NHL goal for the Oilers (5-4-3), who had won their previous three at home. Skinner made 30 saves.

Brodzinski gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 5:44 of the first period when he intercepted a pass at the Rangers blue line by Evan Bouchard, took it the other way and scored on a breakaway.

Nurse tied it 1-1 at 6:51. After Jake Walman collected a pass back to the point from Jack Roslovic along the left boards, he faked the shot and sent it across to Nurse at the right dot for a one-timer through Shesterkin’s legs.

Savoie put the Oilers ahead 2-1 on the power play at 8:48 of the second period. With one second left on the man-advantage, Adam Henrique dove for his own rebound at the side of the net, and ended up knocking the puck in off of Savoie’s left skate.

Nurse extended the lead to 3-1 just 1:36 later at 10:24, taking a pass at the left side of the net from Isaac Howard and putting it on net from a sharp angle. The puck landed on top of Shesterkin's left pad as he slid back in the crease, which was deemed to have completely crossed the goal line after video review.

Schneider made it 3-2 at 8:18 of the third period when he buried a rebound from a Will Cuylle shot from the slot.

Raddysh tied it 3-3 at 12:04 after Bouchard turned the puck over at his blue line to Conor Sheary, who fed a pass to Raddysh who beat SKiner glove side from the slot.