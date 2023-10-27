Quick makes 29 saves, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Braden Schneider and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Alexis Lafrenière scored in his third straight game for the Rangers (5-2-0), who have won three in a row. Artemi Panarin had two assists to extend his season-opening point streak to seven games (three goals, seven assists).

Stuart Skinner made 29 saves for the Oilers (1-5-1), who have lost four in a row. Edmonton, which played without Connor McDavid for the second straight game (upper-body injury), will face the Calgary Flames next in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS, TBS, Max)..

“At the end of the day, it is just not good enough,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “But it is Game 7, we don’t have time to hang our heads here or get frustrated and go ‘woe is me.’ “It is time right now. No matter what we have done in the past, it is about right now and looking forward to Sunday.”

After a scoreless first period, Adam Fox gave New York a 1-0 lead on the power play 3:32 into the second with a slap shot from the left face-off circle over the shoulder of Skinner.

Schneider made it 2-0 at 12:03 when he crossed the blue line to a waiting puck set up by Jimmy Vesey and sent a long snap shot over Skinner’s extended blocker.

Lafreniere extended it to 3-0 at 18:09 on a one-timer from the right circle on an assist from Panarin.