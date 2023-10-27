McDavid skates, not ruled out by Oilers to play in Heritage Classic

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid skated Thursday and has not been ruled out to play in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS, TBS, Max).

McDavid missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury Thursday, a 3-0 loss to the New York Rangers at Rogers Place. The Oilers center sustained the injury late in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets last Saturday.

The Oilers announced Sunday that McDavid, the reigning Hart Trophy winner as the NHL’s most valuable player, would be out 1-2 weeks. McDavid has eight points (two goals, six assists) in five games this season.

“He skated today and had a good day,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said after the game Thursday. “We have time before our next game, so we’ll see how he is [Friday]. He skated today, and so I took that as a good sign [that] he had a good day.”