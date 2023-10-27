Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton

EDMONTON -- The final preparations are being completed for the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, which is expected to attract a sellout crowd of 60,000, according to NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer.

Tickets are available for the first Battle of Alberta to be held outdoors (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX), but Mayer believes they will all be gone by puck drop.

“We’ve been pacing really, really well and we have no doubt that by Sunday, that we’re going to be completely sold out and there will not be a seat in this house,” Mayer said at Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday. “Anytime you come to one of these games and you realize there are 60,000 people watching a hockey game, it’s a pretty cool feeling. We realize there are a few seats available, so that if you’re out there you can still come, but we also know that given where we are almost on every outdoor game at this time with four days left, we have no doubt we’re going to be sold out for Sunday.”

The Heritage Classic marks the 20th anniversary of the first NHL regular-season outdoor game, played Nov. 22, 2003, when the Oilers hosted the Montreal Canadiens in the 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium. The game started a trend that is going strong to this day.

During his time in Edmonton, Mayer has met a number of fans who attended the 2003 game and sat in temperatures dipping to minus 22 (with the wind chill) to watch the Oilers-Canadiens alumni game followed by the regular-season game, a 4-3 Montreal win.

“Three hundred thousand people were at that game,” Mayer said jokingly. “There is so much history when you look back, and the real reason we came here this year -- we had thought about this for a long time -- we always pointed to the fact 2003 was that first game and the 2023 game would be a 20th anniversary. So, we’ve been thinking about it for a while and the fact we’re only a few days away to the big game is pretty cool. We’re very much looking forward to this one.”