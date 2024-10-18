Panarin gets hat trick, assist, Rangers ease past Red Wings

Forward gets 4th straight multipoint game, Trocheck also has 4 points for New York

Rangers at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Artemi Panarin scored a hat trick and had an assist for the New York Rangers in a 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Panarin, who has 11 points (five goals, six assists), is the first Rangers player to have multiple points in the first four games of a season. The last NHL player to do it was Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, who had at least two points in the first six games of the 2021-22 season. Mario Lemieux holds the NHL record of 12 in 1992-93.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and three assists, and Adam Fox had three assists for the Rangers (3-0-1), who opened the season with a four-game point streak for the first time since 2008-2009. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves for New York, which also defeated Detroit 4-1 on Monday.

Moritz Seider and J.T. Compher scored for the Red Wings (1-3-0). Cam Talbot allowed five goals on 19 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Alex Lyon, who stopped all 15 shots he faced.

Panarin gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 8:30, scoring off a cross-ice pass by Trocheck after Alexis Lafreniere forced a turnover in the Red Wings end.

Panarin made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 15:39, putting a wrist shot over Talbot’s shoulder from the top of the left face-off circle.

Seider cut it to 2-1 at 1:27 of the second period, but Trocheck made it 3-1 at 8:46, tipping in Panarin’s shot on the power play.

Panarin completed the hat trick with another power-play goal to extend it to 4-1 at 11:42, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Fox.

Victor Mancini scored his first NHL goal to push it to 5-1 at 12:20 on a wrist shot near the blue line.

Compher made it 5-2 at 16:41 of the third period with a power-play goal.

Latest News

Unmasked: Gustavsson of Wild latest to join trend of goalie goals

Miller propels Canucks past Panthers in OT

Bedard, Teravainen help Blackhawks top Sharks in home opener

Blue Jackets score 6 in victory against Sabres

Markstrom stops 30 of 31 for Devils in win against Senators 

Wilson, Capitals hand Stars 1st loss of season

McDavid scores 1st of season, Oilers hold off winless Predators

Neighbours, Blues edge Islanders in OT

Rittich, Kings defeat Canadiens to snap three-game losing streak

Oettinger signs 8-year, $66 million contract with Stars

Kucherov scores 2, Lightning rally late past Golden Knights to stay undefeated

Predators wear unique T-shirts to honor defenseman Schenn for 1,000th NHL game

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Woll making 'very good' progress for Maple Leafs

Schenn's path to 1,000 games included winning Stanley Cup twice, time in AHL

Barkov skates, could return next week for Panthers

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast season previews