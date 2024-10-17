Rangers at Red Wings

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (2-0-1) at RED WINGS (1-2-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Matt Rempe, Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Tyler Motte -- Joe Veleno – Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Justin Holl

Olli Maatta -- Erik Gustafsson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Albert Johansson

Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body)

Status report

Lindgren took part in the Rangers morning skate; the defenseman, who will miss his fourth straight game, could return at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. ... Quick will start after Shesterkin started the first three games. ... Larkin and Copp each skipped the Red Wings morning skate Thursday because of illness, but each is expected to play. ... Gustafsson will return after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

