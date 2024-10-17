Rangers at Red Wings
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski
K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox
Braden Schneider -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Matt Rempe, Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Tyler Motte -- Joe Veleno – Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Justin Holl
Olli Maatta -- Erik Gustafsson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Albert Johansson
Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body)
Status report
Lindgren took part in the Rangers morning skate; the defenseman, who will miss his fourth straight game, could return at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. ... Quick will start after Shesterkin started the first three games. ... Larkin and Copp each skipped the Red Wings morning skate Thursday because of illness, but each is expected to play. ... Gustafsson will return after being a healthy scratch the past two games.