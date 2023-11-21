Coach’s Challenge: NYR @ DAL – 7:06 of the Third Period

Latest News

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 20

Hughes, Canucks get back on track with win against Sharks
Calgary Flames Seattle Kraken game recap November 20

Andersson scores in OT, Flames rally past Kraken
Los Angeles Kings Arizona Coyotes game recap November 20

Moore scores twice, Kings top Coyotes to remain unbeaten on road
NHL fan mailbag November 21

Mailbag: Chances of Klingberg trade by Maple Leafs; Wild must overcome slow start
New York Rangers Dallas Stars game recap November 20

Stars score 6 straight, end Rangers point streak at 11
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Coaches room keeping players engaged in 2nd quarter of season

Coaches’ adjustments can keep players engaged as 2nd quarter of season nears
Sitting Down With Dave Keon

Keon talks Maple Leafs taking next step in Q&A with NHL.com
Carey Price on life future away from hockey part 2

Price discusses next chapter of life in Part 2 of sit-down with NHL.com
Boston Bruins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 20

Lightning tie it in final seconds, defeat Bruins in OT
Colorado Avalanche Nashville Predators game recap November 20

Predators score twice late in 3rd, rally past Avalanche
Edmonton Oilers Florida Panthers game recap November 20

Panthers stay hot, overcome McDavid's 2 goals for Oilers
Prince Harry drops puck for Canucks Sharks game

Prince Harry performs ceremonial puck drop before Canucks game
Dallas Stars to honor Mike Modano with statue

Modano to have statue unveiled by Stars on March 16
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
NHL Buzz news and notes November 20

NHL Buzz: Hischier returns to practice with Devils
Matt Grzelcyk father steals show during Bruins dads trip

Grzelcyk’s father steals show during Bruins dads trip
Ducks host fan Patrick ODonnell on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Ducks host young fan for morning skate, game, on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Coach’s Challenge: NYR @ DAL – 7:06 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Dallas

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – Goal Dallas

Explanation: Video review determined no goaltender interference occurred as Mason Marchment was making a play on the loose puck in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."