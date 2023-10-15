Vincent gets 1st win as NHL coach in Blue Jackets victory against Rangers

Erik Gustafsson had a goal and an assist, Adam Fox had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 16 saves for the Rangers (1-1-0).

“The process was good,” New York forward Chris Kreider said. “We generated a lot of shot attempts but we gave up a few too many big chances and they capitalized.”

Gustafsson gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 50 seconds of the first period. He sent a pass across the slot intended for Jimmy Vesey and the puck deflected in off Blue Jackets forward Liam Foudy in the right circle.

Rangers forward Filip Chytil had a goal overturned at 5:26 after Vincent challenged for offside.

Jenner tied it 1-1 at 9:36, scoring from the right side of the net.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal overturned for the Rangers at 10:53 after another offside challenge.

Columbus forward Patrik Laine then had a goal overturned at 12:36. Video review determined the puck was not completely over the goal line when New York defenseman Jacob Trouba dived and swiped it away.

Jenner gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead on the power play at 17:45 when he redirected a shot by Gaudreau.

“We were on the right side of two of those and then obviously it changes the game,” said Jenner, the Columbus captain. “So, definitely wanted to take advantage of that.”

Jenner made it 3-1 at 12:30 of the second period, deflecting Jake Bean’s point shot out of the air.

“We were getting a lot of good looks but equally giving up a lot of good looks,” said Trouba, the New York captain. “We just lost the tightness we had and dug ourselves too deep of a whole.”

David Jiricek extended the lead to 4-1 at 13:37. It was the defenseman’s first NHL point in his fifth game.