Lundqvist jokes about landing on moon with Fallon on 'Tonight Show'

Fallon brought up to Lundqvist that his appearance on the show comes just weeks ahead of his Hall of Fame induction, which will happen on November 10 alongside fellow honorees Tom Barrasso, Caroline Ouellette, Pierre Lacroix, Ken Hitchcock, Pierre Turgeon and Mike Vernon.

Ludqvist's previous appearance on Fallon's show came right around the time that the Rangers had retired his number. Lundqvist just drew a natural conclusion from there.

"I thought about this backstage," Lundqvist said with a grin. "Last time my jersey went up. Now, the Hall of Fame. I'm just excited for next time I come here, I don't know if I'll have just landed on the moon?"

"Let's get Henrik to space!" Fallon quipped.

Now that would be one giant leap for Lundqvist.

You can watch Lundqvist's entire Fallon segment, which began with him coming out in an old-school style goalie mask reminiscent of Jason Voorhees with the date being Friday October 13th, here: