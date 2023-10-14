Short Shifts

Senators honor Giroux, new owner Andlauer

Coyotes' Logan Cooley receives well wishes from family before NHL debut

Boston College honors Doxie McCoy

Edmonton Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Snow's family drops puck before Flames opener

Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Minnesota Wild pack school bus for first day of season

New England Patriots guess hockey terms, Boston Bruins approve

New Jersey Devils new food items at Prudential Center

Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

Connor Bedard forgets stick before NHL debut

Vegas Golden Knights star in ESPN commercial

Mitchell Marner Auston Matthews prank customers at Sobeys

Golden Knights light torch at 'Monday Night Football' game

Mike Krzyzewski visits Carolina Hurricanes ahead of season

Lundqvist jokes about landing on moon with Fallon on 'Tonight Show'

Legendary goalie-turned-broadcaster always a TV guest around major life milestones

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Henrik Lundqvist: New York Rangers legend, 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and... future astronaut?

The longtime goalie-turned-broadcaster appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Friday and joked about what he would have to do to get back on the show the next time.

Fallon brought up to Lundqvist that his appearance on the show comes just weeks ahead of his Hall of Fame induction, which will happen on November 10 alongside fellow honorees Tom Barrasso, Caroline Ouellette, Pierre Lacroix, Ken Hitchcock, Pierre Turgeon and Mike Vernon.

Ludqvist's previous appearance on Fallon's show came right around the time that the Rangers had retired his number. Lundqvist just drew a natural conclusion from there.

"I thought about this backstage," Lundqvist said with a grin. "Last time my jersey went up. Now, the Hall of Fame. I'm just excited for next time I come here, I don't know if I'll have just landed on the moon?"

"Let's get Henrik to space!" Fallon quipped.

Now that would be one giant leap for Lundqvist.

You can watch Lundqvist's entire Fallon segment, which began with him coming out in an old-school style goalie mask reminiscent of Jason Voorhees with the date being Friday October 13th, here:

