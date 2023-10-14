Latest News

Rangers at Blue Jackets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (1-0-0) at BLUE JACKETS (0-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jimmy Vesey, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine -- Alexandre Texier

Kirill Marchenko -- Boone Jenner -- Johnny Gaudreau

Justin Danforth -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Liam Foudy -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Damon Severson -- Adam Boqvist

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Jack Roslovic, Emil Bemstrom, Eric Robinson, Andrew Peeke

Injured: Jordan Dumais (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (back), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Zach Werenski (quad contusion)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Shesterkin will make his second straight start after making 24 saves in a 5-1 season-opening win at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. ... Olivier (leg) might be activated off injured reserve with a corresponding move to keep the roster at 23. ... Jiricek was recalled Friday when Werenski, a defenseman, went on injured reserve with a quad contusion sustained after being kneed by Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway in a season-opening 4-2 loss Thursday. … Forwards Roslovic, Bemstrom and Robinson each played Thursday and could be replaced by Olivier, Foudy and Johnson.