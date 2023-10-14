Rangers at Blue Jackets

RANGERS (1-0-0) at BLUE JACKETS (0-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler
Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Tyler Pitlick
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jimmy Vesey, Zac Jones
Injured: None
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine -- Alexandre Texier
Kirill Marchenko -- Boone Jenner -- Johnny Gaudreau
Justin Danforth -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson
Liam Foudy -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek
Damon Severson -- Adam Boqvist
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Jack Roslovic, Emil Bemstrom, Eric Robinson, Andrew Peeke
Injured: Jordan Dumais (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (back), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Zach Werenski (quad contusion)
Status report
The Rangers held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Shesterkin will make his second straight start after making 24 saves in a 5-1 season-opening win at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. ... Olivier (leg) might be activated off injured reserve with a corresponding move to keep the roster at 23. ... Jiricek was recalled Friday when Werenski, a defenseman, went on injured reserve with a quad contusion sustained after being kneed by Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway in a season-opening 4-2 loss Thursday. … Forwards Roslovic, Bemstrom and Robinson each played Thursday and could be replaced by Olivier, Foudy and Johnson.