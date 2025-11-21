MacKinnon scores twice, Avalanche edge Rangers to extend point streak to 11

J.T. Millerscored twice, and Adam Edstrom scored his first goal of the season for the Rangers (10-10-2), who have lost three straight. Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad each had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves.

“I thought we got outplayed in the second period. I thought we were opportunistic, finding ways to stay in the game,” New York coach Mike Sullivan said. “It's definitely the best team that we've played all year, and they might be the best team in the League right now with how explosive they are. I think there's just critical moments in the games where we've got to just do a better job managing.

“We get a huge power-play goal to tie it up in the third period, and then the next shift we give one up. That's what I'm talking about. Those are moments in the game where we've got to make sure that we've got a heightened level of intensity and a heightened level of awareness, and we just didn't get it done in those circumstances.”

Miller scored a power-play goal at 2:26 of the first period to make it 1-0 New York. He redirected Zibanejad’s one-touch pass from the left dot with his right skate at the far post.

“Overall, not up to the level I know we're capable, that we know we're capable to play,” Zibanejad said. “Give them credit, but I think we could have been better today.”

MacKinnon tied it 1-1 at 19:33 when he fired the rebound of Necas’ initial shot into the net at the back door. Necas’ shot bounced off the right skate of Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov in front and went right to MacKinnon, who put it behind Shesterkin.

Edstrom finished a 2-on-1 with Sam Carrick to make it 2-1 at 3:58 of the second period. Carrick took the puck down the right side before feeding Edstrom through Colorado defenseman Josh Manson for the chip shot over the blocker from the left hash.

Makar tied it 2-2 when he completed the wraparound at 17:15. Makar took Necas’ pass at the right circle, went behind the net, and tucked it inside the left post off the stick of Gavrikov.

“Mostly for the puck to cross the goal line is what I'm looking for,” Makar said of the play. “I mean, it's not luck. There's a little skill in there, but no, I just try and get there quick. Obviously, Shesterkin's a really fast goalie, so just tried to get around as quick as I could, and get a good angle."