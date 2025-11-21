DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar each scored two goals and had an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to win their seventh straight game, 6-3 against the New York Rangers at Ball Arena on Thursday.
MacKinnon scores twice, Avalanche edge Rangers to extend point streak to 11
Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, and Martin Necas had three assists to extend his season-opening home point streak to 10 games for the Avalanche (14-1-5), who have won seven in a row and are 9-0-2 in their past 11 games. Ross Colton scored a goal, and Scott Wedgewood made 16 saves and had an assist, the first point of his career.
“We're preparing for the worst when we play these teams. They're all good teams we've been playing,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "The Rangers have been an excellent road team. They've seemed to really sort of found their stride here recently in their game. They played quicker tonight than some of the video I saw.
“When our team kind of finds that balance of playing with the puck and making skilled plays, and then also shooting and going to the dirty areas, it seems to snowball for our team.”
J.T. Millerscored twice, and Adam Edstrom scored his first goal of the season for the Rangers (10-10-2), who have lost three straight. Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad each had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves.
“I thought we got outplayed in the second period. I thought we were opportunistic, finding ways to stay in the game,” New York coach Mike Sullivan said. “It's definitely the best team that we've played all year, and they might be the best team in the League right now with how explosive they are. I think there's just critical moments in the games where we've got to just do a better job managing.
“We get a huge power-play goal to tie it up in the third period, and then the next shift we give one up. That's what I'm talking about. Those are moments in the game where we've got to make sure that we've got a heightened level of intensity and a heightened level of awareness, and we just didn't get it done in those circumstances.”
Miller scored a power-play goal at 2:26 of the first period to make it 1-0 New York. He redirected Zibanejad’s one-touch pass from the left dot with his right skate at the far post.
“Overall, not up to the level I know we're capable, that we know we're capable to play,” Zibanejad said. “Give them credit, but I think we could have been better today.”
MacKinnon tied it 1-1 at 19:33 when he fired the rebound of Necas’ initial shot into the net at the back door. Necas’ shot bounced off the right skate of Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov in front and went right to MacKinnon, who put it behind Shesterkin.
Edstrom finished a 2-on-1 with Sam Carrick to make it 2-1 at 3:58 of the second period. Carrick took the puck down the right side before feeding Edstrom through Colorado defenseman Josh Manson for the chip shot over the blocker from the left hash.
Makar tied it 2-2 when he completed the wraparound at 17:15. Makar took Necas’ pass at the right circle, went behind the net, and tucked it inside the left post off the stick of Gavrikov.
“Mostly for the puck to cross the goal line is what I'm looking for,” Makar said of the play. “I mean, it's not luck. There's a little skill in there, but no, I just try and get there quick. Obviously, Shesterkin's a really fast goalie, so just tried to get around as quick as I could, and get a good angle."
Nelson scored a power-play goal at 2:36 of the third period to make it 3-2 Colorado. Zibanejad and Carrick went for a change behind the play, creating a 3-on-2 situation that Nelson finished with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that went past Shesterkin's glove.
“He has a great shot, and he's such a good player in all areas of the game,” Gabriel Landeskog said of Nelson. “It’s not always flashy and it's not always on the score sheet. I think he does a lot of things well away from the puck that doesn't necessarily get recognized, but I think anybody of his caliber wants to produce offensively.”
Miller scored his second power-play goal of the game to tie it 3-3 at 10:18. He redirected Fox’s point shot past Wedgewood at the top of the crease.
“The one thing that nobody could ever question with J.T. is his care factor and his try factor. He cares deeply about this team and wants to have success,” Sullivan said. “He also understands that this team relies on him in so many different ways, but offensively in particular, for whatever reason, it's been a bit of a struggle for him to score consistently at this point. So to score two tonight, I think, is huge for him. I think it'll give him a boost of confidence.”
MacKinnon scored 30 seconds later to put Colorado back in front. He caught the ricochet of Makar’s shot off the left post and backhanded it under the stick of a sprawling Shesterkin.
Makar scored into the empty net to make it 5-3 at 18:35, and Colton scored into the empty net at 19:47 for the 6-3 final.
"We know we’re getting good goaltending every night, but we’re limiting chances,” Colton said. “They had like eight shots at some point in the [second], so we’re doing a really good job in the D-zone and we know we have the skill in this room to make plays on the offensive side. If we can limit teams in our own end, we’re going to get chances all night.”
NOTES: MacKinnon (1,051) surpassed Peter Stastny (1,048) for the second-most points in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history. … He also tied Stastny (668) for the second-most assists in Avalanche/Nordiques history. … The Avalanche became the fourth team in NHL history with one regulation loss or fewer through their first 20 games of a season, joining the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks (17-0-3), 1979-80 Philadelphia Flyers (16-1 with three ties) and 1927-28 Montreal Canadiens (15-1 with four ties). … Avalanche forward Gavin Brindley left the game with a lower-body injury at 9:43 of the first period.