RANGERS (13-10-1) at BLACKHAWKS (9-14-2)

5:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN+

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Matt Rempe

Eeli Tolvanen -- Noah Laba -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Glenn Gawdin -- Max Sasson -- Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Marcus Pettersson -- Sean Durzi

Braden Schneider -- Scott Morrow

Dylan Garand

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Matthew Robertson, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body), Alberts Smits (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body), Oliver Bjorkstrand (upper body), Gabe Perrault (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Patrick Kane

Ryan Donato -- Roman Kantserov -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Greene -- Anton Frondell -- Teuvo Teravainen

Cole Smith -- Lucas Glendening -- Jordan Greenway

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Ian Cole -- Artyom Levshunov

Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro

Drew Commesso

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane, Dominic Toninato

Suspended: Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Connor Bedard (shoulder surgery), Bowen Byram (upper body)

Status report

Perreault, a forward, will miss 4-6 weeks after being injured late in the Rangers’ 5-1 loss at Buffalo on Wednesday. … The Rangers recalled Parssinen, a forward, from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Dorofeyev, a forward, practiced in Chicago on Thursday and could draw into the lineup. He has missed two games. … Garand could start after Korpisalo made 25 saves at Buffalo. … Bertuzzi could return to the Blackhawks’ lineup after missing the 3-1 victory at Seattle on Wednesday because of illness. … Kane left the game on Wednesday late in the third period after blocking a shot. Coach Jeff Blashill did not have an immediate update on Kane’s status. … Kaiser serves the final game of his three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Calgary’s Martin Pospisil on Nov. 21 during a 4-3 Chicago victory in Calgary.