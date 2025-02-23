Sabres score 5 goals in 1st period, cruise past Rangers

Ryan McLeod scored twice, and Jason Zucker had three assists for the Sabres (23-27-5), who took a 5-0 lead in the first period on the way to their fifth win in their past six games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves.

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers (27-25-4), who had won three of four. Igor Shesterkin allowed five goals on 16 shots before he was replaced by Jonathan Quick (14 saves) in the first period.

Jack Quinn gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 1:46 of the first period. He intercepted K’Andre Miller’s pass up the wall and carried the puck to the right face-off circle for a wrist shot that beat Shesterkin under the left pad.

Dahlin made it 2-0 at 11:58 when Jordan Greenway’s point shot deflected off his leg as he skated toward the slot.

Thompson extended it to 3-0 at 15:32. He won a puck battle in the corner and, with Rangers defenseman Adam Fox on his back, cut to the front of the net before sliding a backhand through the five-hole during a delayed penalty.

McLeod made it a 4-0 lead at 17:33 when his shot from the left point through traffic beat Shesterkin to the stick side.

Dahlin pushed it to 5-0 on the power play at 18:21 with his second goal of the game. He scored from the top of the right circle, chasing Shesterkin.

Kreider cut it to 5-1 with a power-play goal at 5:29 of the second period, redirecting Artemi Panarin’s pass from the right of the net.

Zibanejad then made it 5-2 at 11:25, batting his own rebound out of the air at the right post.

Thompson pushed the lead to 6-2 at 3:47 of the third period. His wrist shot from the top of the left circle trickled through Quick’s pads.

McLeod’s second of the game made it 7-2 at 5:40, when he got behind the defense and beat Quick to the blocker side.

Henri Jokiharju scored at 19:24 for the 8-2 final.

Buffalo forward Alex Tuch left the game early in the third after a hit by Miller.