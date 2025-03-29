McTavish scores in OT, Carlsson gets 4 points, Ducks rally past Rangers

Anaheim comes back with 2 goals in final 6 minutes; New York has lost 5 of 6

NYR at ANA | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Mason McTavish scored 59 seconds into overtime to lift the Anaheim Ducks to a 5-4 win against the New York Rangers at Honda Center on Friday.

Leo Carlsson had a goal and and three assists, Olen Zellweger and Cutter Gauthier each had a goal and an assist, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves for the Ducks (32-32-8), who scored twice in the final six minutes of regulation to send the game to overtime.

J.T. Miller, Alexis Lafreniere and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, Artemi Panarin had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves for the Rangers (34-32-7), who have lost five of six (1-4-1).

McTavish redirected a pass from Jackson LaCombe into the net from in close for the game-winner.

Gauthier scored Carlsson's rebound off the rush to cut it to 4-3 at 14:12 of the third period, and Zellweger then scored with a wrist shot from just above the right hash marks just after the Ducks killed a penalty to tie it 4-4 at 18:15.

Panarin took a shot from above the right circle that went wide, kicked off the end boards and came out the other side, where Fox backhanded the puck into the net for a 1-0 lead at 3:20 of the first period.

The Ducks, who had one short-handed goal through the first 70 games, scored short-handed for the second consecutive game to tie it 1-1 at 16:55.

Carlsson broke up a pass in the New York zone and then fed the puck ahead to Alex Killorn for a partial breakaway and he scored his own rebound.

The Rangers moved back ahead 2-1 at 18:48 of the first when J.T. Miller scored with a backhand from the slot.

The Rangers scored 14 seconds into the second period when Lafreniere scored with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle for a 3-1 lead.

Carlson cut it to 3-2 at 2:22 of the third when he scored with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Mika Zibanejad scored with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle while on a power play to stretch the lead to 4-2 at 4:35.

