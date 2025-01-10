Sorokin makes 30 saves, Islanders shut out Golden Knights

It was Sorokin's second shutout this season and 20th in the NHL.

Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee, Bo Horvat and Casey Cizikas also scored for the Islanders (16-18-7), who have won two straight. Alexander Romanov had two assists.

Adin Hill made 17 saves for the Golden Knights (28-10-3), who had won three in a row.

Lee gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead with a shot five-hole on Hill at 17:04 of the first period. Tomas Hertl’s pass went off Noah Hanifin’s skate and onto the stick of Brock Nelson, who passed it to Lee in the right circle.

The goal came shortly after Hertl had a power-play goal overturned at 13:50 because of a challenge for offside.

Nelson made it 2-0 at 5:30 of the second period, taking a drop pass from Mathew Barzal on a rush and roofing a wrist shot glove side from the high slot.

Horvat pushed it to 3-0 at 10:41 with a one-timer from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by Kyle Palmieri.

Cizikas added an empty-net goal at 17:26 for the 4-0 final.