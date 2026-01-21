Islanders at Kraken projected lineups

ISLANDERS (27-17-5) at KRAKEN (21-18-9)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Shabanov
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Cole McWard, Marc Gatcomb
Injured: Ethan Bear (wrist), Pierre Engvall (ankle), Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (lower body), Alexander Romanov (shoulder), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryan Lindgren -- Ryker Evans
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body)
Status report
Shabanov will enter the lineups after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday; Gatcomb, a forward, will be scratched. … All four of the Kraken's forward lines will change following a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. … Oleksiak and Lindgren will swap defense pairs, with Oleksiak moving up to the second pair and Lindgren down to the third.