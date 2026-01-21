Islanders at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
ISLANDERS (27-17-5) at KRAKEN (21-18-9)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Drouin -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Cole McWard, Marc Gatcomb

Injured: Ethan Bear (wrist), Pierre Engvall (ankle), Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (lower body), Alexander Romanov (shoulder), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko

Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryan Lindgren -- Ryker Evans

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body)

Status report

Shabanov will enter the lineups after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday; Gatcomb, a forward, will be scratched. … All four of the Kraken's forward lines will change following a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. … Oleksiak and Lindgren will swap defense pairs, with Oleksiak moving up to the second pair and Lindgren down to the third.

