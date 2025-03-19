Islanders score 4 in 3rd, rally past Penguins

New York is three points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Sidney Crosby scored to push his point streak to five games (eight points; five goals, three assists), and Joona Koppanen scored his first NHL goal for the Penguins (28-32-10), who had matched a season-high with four straight wins. Tristan Jarry made 34 saves.

Pittsburgh trails Montreal by seven points and has played three more games.

“I thought the first two periods were pretty solid,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We just didn't push back. We didn't push back hard enough. We didn’t play the right way. We beat ourselves in so many ways in the third period.”

Palmieri cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 2-1 on a breakaway 17 seconds into the third period with his 21st goal, ending a five-game point drought. His wrist shot hit the right post, bounced back and went in off Jarry.

“Both nights, I don’t think we felt terrible about our game,” Palmieri said. “We just had to find a way to make some more plays offensively and find a way to bury them. I think, going into the third, we knew we were going to get some chances, and we were going to put our push on.”