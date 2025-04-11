Islanders at Flyers projected lineups

ISLANDERS (34-33-11) at FLYERS (32-37-9)
12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield
Marcus Hogberg
Tristan Lennox
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist, Mike Reilly, Anthony Duclair
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Owen Tippett
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Karsen Dorwart -- Garnett Hathaway
Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
Hogberg could make his second straight start; he allowed eight goals on 30 shots and was replaced by Lennox for 4:43 during the third period of a 9-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. ... Michkov and Poehling did not practice Friday because of maintenance, but each is expected to play.