Islanders at Flyers projected lineups

By NHL.com
ISLANDERS (34-33-11) at FLYERS (32-37-9)

12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield

Marcus Hogberg

Tristan Lennox

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist, Mike Reilly, Anthony Duclair

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Owen Tippett

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Karsen Dorwart -- Garnett Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

Hogberg could make his second straight start; he allowed eight goals on 30 shots and was replaced by Lennox for 4:43 during the third period of a 9-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. ... Michkov and Poehling did not practice Friday because of maintenance, but each is expected to play.

