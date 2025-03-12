Special teams spark Kings past Islanders for 3rd straight win

Los Angeles scores 2 short-handed goals, goes 8-for-8 on penalty kill

Islanders at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Quinton Byfield scored for the fourth straight game in the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-1 win against the New York Islanders at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

The Kings scored two short-handed goals, and the Islanders were 0-for-8 on the power play, including a two-man advantage for 1:01 in the third period.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Phillip Danault and Drew Doughty also scored for the Kings (34-20-9), who have won three straight following a five-game losing streak (0-3-2). Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves.

Anders Lee scored his 25th goal of the season and Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves for the Islanders (29-28-7).

The Kings went up 1-0 at 15:33 of the first period on Gavrikov’s one-timer above the right circle from Anze Kopitar during a delayed penalty and Kuemper off for an extra skater.

Lee tied it up 1-1 at 8:37 of the second period on a wrist shot from the left circle that deflected off Doughty’s stick.

Danault put Los Angeles back up 2-1 just 37 seconds later on a one-timer at 9:14 on a pass from Trevor Moore after Warren Foegele forced a turnover in the offensive zone.

New York looked to have tied it up at 10:34 on the power play, but the Kings successfully used a coach’s challenge that determined Simon Holmstrom interfered with Kuemper after his initial shot before Anthony Duclair cleaned up the loose puck.

Byfield scored on a short-handed breakaway with a wrist shot from the left circle after Islanders defenseman Tony DeAngelo broke his stick trying to play the puck at the attacking blue line, putting the Kings ahead 3-1 at the 14-minute mark.

Lee had his power-play goal at 17:55 waved off for interfering with Kuemper after a second successful coach’s challenge by the Kings.

Doughty got a short-handed empty-net goal at 18:43 of the third period.

Latest News

Forsberg has 2 points, Predators recover against Sharks for 4th win in row

Slafkovsky has 3 points, Canadiens hold off Canucks 

Protas scores hat trick, Capitals top Ducks for 5th straight win

Price cheers on Canadiens against Canucks in Vancouver

Vilardi, Namestnikov lift Jets past Rangers

Bruins have 'something brewing' after comeback win against rival Panthers

Wild end Avalanche’s 6-game winning streak in shootout

Wolf showing poise, 'calm presence' helping Flames contend for playoffs

Mailbag: Nelson, Coyle give Avalanche depth at center; top playoff contenders post-Deadline

State Your Case: Dahlin or Seider to build team around

Lightning hope Gourde, Bjorkstrand are missing links after 3-team trade

Trophy Tracker: Werenski of Blue Jackets choice for Norris as best defenseman

Jarvis scores again, Hurricanes top Lightning for 5th win in row

Dylan Strome shares sweet moment with family before game against brother, Ducks

Bratt has 3 points, Devils defeat Blue Jackets

Bruins rally with 3 goals in 3rd, end Panthers' winning streak at 6

Tkachuk scores, Senators top Flyers for 4th straight win

Marchand practices with Panthers for 1st time -- in Boston