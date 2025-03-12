Special teams spark Kings past Islanders for 3rd straight win

The Kings scored two short-handed goals, and the Islanders were 0-for-8 on the power play, including a two-man advantage for 1:01 in the third period.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Phillip Danault and Drew Doughty also scored for the Kings (34-20-9), who have won three straight following a five-game losing streak (0-3-2). Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves.

Anders Lee scored his 25th goal of the season and Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves for the Islanders (29-28-7).

The Kings went up 1-0 at 15:33 of the first period on Gavrikov’s one-timer above the right circle from Anze Kopitar during a delayed penalty and Kuemper off for an extra skater.

Lee tied it up 1-1 at 8:37 of the second period on a wrist shot from the left circle that deflected off Doughty’s stick.

Danault put Los Angeles back up 2-1 just 37 seconds later on a one-timer at 9:14 on a pass from Trevor Moore after Warren Foegele forced a turnover in the offensive zone.

New York looked to have tied it up at 10:34 on the power play, but the Kings successfully used a coach’s challenge that determined Simon Holmstrom interfered with Kuemper after his initial shot before Anthony Duclair cleaned up the loose puck.

Byfield scored on a short-handed breakaway with a wrist shot from the left circle after Islanders defenseman Tony DeAngelo broke his stick trying to play the puck at the attacking blue line, putting the Kings ahead 3-1 at the 14-minute mark.

Lee had his power-play goal at 17:55 waved off for interfering with Kuemper after a second successful coach’s challenge by the Kings.

Doughty got a short-handed empty-net goal at 18:43 of the third period.