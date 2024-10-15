Nelson scores twice in 2nd to help Islanders defeat Avalanche

Anders Lee, Kyle Palmieri, Anthony Duclair and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders (1-1-1), who picked up their first win of the season in coach Patrick Roy’s return to Denver after coaching the Avalanche between 2013-2016.

Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves in his first start of the season following offseason back surgery.

Calum Ritchie scored his first NHL goal for the Avalanche (0-3-0), who have lost three straight to start the season for the first time since 2008-09. Casey Mittelstadt also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves.

Ritchie gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 1:01 of the first period when Josh Manson found him alone at the left post for a tap in.

Lee tied it 1-1 at 5:33, gathering his own rebound and stuffing it in at the right post.

Palmieri made it 2-1 at 18:13 when he picked off Manson’s clearing attempt at his own blue line, drove to the net around Georgiev’s poke check and put the put into an open net.

Nelson extended the lead to 3-1 at 8:25 of the second. He went around two Avalanche defensemen as he carried the puck into the offensive zone, switched to his forehand and lifted the puck over an outstretched Georgiev.

He then made it 4-1 at 11:14 with a short-handed goal, winning the puck off defenseman Cale Makar in the offensive zone, driving to the net and scoring with a wrist shot.

Mittelstadt cut it to 4-2 just 39 seconds into the third period with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-crease pass from Nathan MacKinnon.

Duclair restored the three-goal lead at 6:48. He took a seam pass from Alexander Romanov at the right post, looped around the crease and stuffed it in at the left post around Georgiev’s outstretched right pad to make it 5-2.

Barzal scored an empty-net goal for the 6-2 final at 18:48.