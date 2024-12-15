Bedard breaks tie with 54 seconds left, lifts Blackhawks past Islanders

Teravainen gets 3 points, Soderblom makes 30 saves for Chicago

Islanders at Blackhawks | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard broke a tie with 54 seconds left in the third period to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-3 win against the New York Islanders at United Center on Sunday.

Bedard found the puck in the slot after Ryan Donato’s wraparound attempt was kicked away by Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin and scored with a one-timer that squeezed between Sorokin's pads before rolling over the goal line to give the Blackhawks a 4-3 lead.

Connor Murphy added an empty-net goal at 19:49 for the 5-3 final.

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks (10-19-2), who had lost two in a row. Arvid Soderblom made 30 saves.

Ryan Pulock, Simon Holmstrom and Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders (12-13-7), who had won three of four, including 5-4 against the Blackhawks on Thursday. Sorokin made 18 saves.

Ilya Mikheyev gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 9:08 of the first period. Teravainen picked up the puck behind the net and passed in front to Mikheyev, who scored on a snap shot from the bottom of the left circle to Sorokin’s stick side.

Pulock tied the game 1-1 at 18:43 with a slap shot from the right point.

Taylor Hall responded to put Chicago ahead 2-1 at 19:40 with a one-timer below the right circle off a pass from Teravainen.

Holmstrom tied it 2-2 at 2:25 of the second when he put in a cross-crease pass from Pierre Engvall at the left post off a 2-on-1 rush.

Teravainen scored on a 5-on-3 power play to put Chicago back ahead 2-1 at 15:19. Bedard controlled the puck in the offensive zone and found Teravainen for a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Dobson tied it 3-3 just 47 seconds into the third period. He took a pass at the right point, skated through the right circle and faked a shot before slipping a low shat past Soderblom.

