Islanders at Blackhawks

ISLANDERS (19-15-10) at BLACKHAWKS (13-30-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCH, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Hudson Fasching -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier
Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Ken Appleby
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Matt Martin
Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (undisclosed), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body), Pierre Engvall (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Rem Pitlick -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman
Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Connor Murphy -- Jaycob Megna
Kevin Korchinski – Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Louis Crevier, Reese Johnson, Jarred Tinordi
Injured: Nikita Zaitsev (right knee), Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger), Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
Status report
Sorokin will make his eighth straight start. ... MacLean, son of Islanders assistant coach John MacLean, could make his NHL debut; the younger MacLean was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Wednesday … The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday … Mrazek will start after Soderblom made 28 saves at the Sabres … Donato could return after missing the game at Buffalo because of illness … Murphy could return after missing two games with a lower-body injury.