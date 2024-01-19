Islanders at Blackhawks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
ISLANDERS (19-15-10) at BLACKHAWKS (13-30-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCH, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Hudson Fasching -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Ken Appleby

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Matt Martin

Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (undisclosed), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body), Pierre Engvall (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Rem Pitlick -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman

Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Connor Murphy -- Jaycob Megna

Kevin Korchinski – Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Reese Johnson, Jarred Tinordi

Injured: Nikita Zaitsev (right knee), Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger), Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Status report

Sorokin will make his eighth straight start. ... MacLean, son of Islanders assistant coach John MacLean, could make his NHL debut; the younger MacLean was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Wednesday … The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday … Mrazek will start after Soderblom made 28 saves at the Sabres … Donato could return after missing the game at Buffalo because of illness … Murphy could return after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

