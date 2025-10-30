Islanders at Hurricanes projected lineups

ISLANDERS (4-4-1) at HURRICANES (6-3-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov --Tony DeAngelo
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Mathew Barzal, Adam Boqvist, Marshall Warren
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers – Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Andrei Svechnikov
Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Bradly Nadeau
Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker
Jalen Chatfield -- Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly -- Charles-Alexis Legault
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Domenick Fensore
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), K’Andre Miller (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection)
Status report
Barzal, a center, will not play after he arrived late for the Islanders morning skate Thursday; New York is expected to make a roster move before puck drop. ... Warren, a defenseman, left the ice during the skate. … Romanov will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Legault was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.