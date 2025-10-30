Islanders at Hurricanes projected lineups

ISLANDERS (4-4-1) at HURRICANES (6-3-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov --Tony DeAngelo

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Mathew Barzal, Adam Boqvist, Marshall Warren

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers – Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Andrei Svechnikov

Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Bradly Nadeau

Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker

Jalen Chatfield -- Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly -- Charles-Alexis Legault

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Domenick Fensore

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), K’Andre Miller (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection)

Status report

Barzal, a center, will not play after he arrived late for the Islanders morning skate Thursday; New York is expected to make a roster move before puck drop. ... Warren, a defenseman, left the ice during the skate. … Romanov will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Legault was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.