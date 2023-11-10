Coyle has hat trick, lifts Bruins past Islanders

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for Boston (11-1-1). Trent Frederic had a goal and an assist, and Brad Marchand and James van Riemsdyk each had two assists.

Brock Nelson and Simon Holmstrom scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves for New York (5-4-3), which has lost three straight (0-2-1).

Frederic gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 14:05 of the first period from the high slot. Coyle worked the puck to van Riemsdyk behind the goal line, and he set up Frederic for a wrist shot.

Nelson tied it 1-1 on the power play at 17:23, poking in the puck on a rebound from Noah Dobson’s point shot.

Coyle’s power-play goal gave Boston a 2-1 lead at 6:06 of the second period. His one-timer in front of the net beat Sorokin after combining with Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha.

Holmstrom tied it 2-2 with a short-handed goal at 2:50 of the third period off a Marchand turnover at the Islanders blue line, but Pastrnak put Boston ahead 3-2 43 seconds later with a power-play goal from the left circle.

Coyle made it 4-2 at 9:26, knocking in a cross-ice feed from van Riemsdyk at the right post.

Pastrnak skated in on the empty net and passed it to Coyle to complete his hat trick at 18:39 for the 5-2 final.