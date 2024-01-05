Islanders pull away in 3rd period, defeat Coyotes

Horvat has 2 goals, assist, Sorokin makes 25 saves for New York

Recap: Islanders at Coyotes 1.4.24

By Alan Robinson
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Bo Horvat had two goals and an assist for the New York Islanders in a 5-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Thursday.

Anders Lee and Julien Gauthier scored 53 seconds apart in a three-goal third period for the Islanders (18-10-10), who had lost two straight and three of four (1-2-1).

Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves, and Noah Dobson and Mathew Barzal each had two assists. Sorokin, who shut out Arizona 1-0 on Oct. 17, has allowed one goal in his four career wins against the Coyotes.

Nick Schmaltz scored, and Connor Ingram made 26 saves for the Coyotes (19-16-2), who lost their second straight after winning six of seven.

Lee scored from the slot to make 3-1 at 4:29 of the third after Arizona defenseman Juusi Valimaki’s up-ice pass was deflected by Barzal.

Gauthier’s end-to-end rush pushed it to 4-1 at 5:22. Horvat scored unassisted for his second of the game at 13:05 for the 5-1 final.

The Islanders outshot the Coyotes 14-4 in the third.

Horvat scored 11 seconds into a power play at 7:56 of the first period to give New York a 1-0 lead. Dobson’s shot from along the boards deflected off Arizona forward Jack McBain to Horvat in the high slot for a wrist shot.

Mike Reilly scored at 12:02 to make it 2-0. Barzal made a cross-ice pass to Reilly for a wrist shot from the left circle after Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba turned the puck over along the wall. Barzal’s assist was his 400th NHL point.

Schmaltz’s power-play goal cut it to 2-1 at 3:29 of the second period, four seconds after a brief Coyotes two-man advantage ended. Schmaltz scored on a wrist shot from the lower left circle off Sean Durzi’s pass.

