Devils at Jets projected lineups

DEVILS (22-20-2) at JETS (16-22-5)

2 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat -- Luke Glendening -- Evgenii Dadonov

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White, Dougie Hamilton

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter

Cole Koepke -- Danny Zhilkin -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Gustav Nyquist

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Morgan Barron (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)

Status report

Devils forward Zack MacEwen, who has not played since Nov. 12, is out for the rest of the season after having ACL surgery. … Noesen will have knee surgery next week and is out long term, New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said; the forward was placed on injured reserve Saturday. ... Kovacevic is expected to make his season debut after having knee surgery during the offseason; Hamilton, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. ... Dadonov is expected to return after being out since Nov. 24 because of a wrist injury. ... Devils defenseman Dennis Cholowski cleared waivers and was assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … The Jets held an optional practice Saturday. ... Pionk will be a game-time decision, Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said; the defenseman played 22:20 in a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Barron, a forward who played 16:02 Thursday, skated in a noncontact jersey Saturday.

