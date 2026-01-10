Devils at Jets projected lineups

DEVILS (22-20-2) at JETS (16-22-5)
2 p.m. ET; TSN3, NHLN, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Ondrej Palat -- Luke Glendening -- Evgenii Dadonov
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White, Dougie Hamilton
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Adam Lowry -- Nino Niederreiter
Cole Koepke -- Danny Zhilkin -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Gustav Nyquist
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Morgan Barron (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)
Status report
Devils forward Zack MacEwen, who has not played since Nov. 12, is out for the rest of the season after having ACL surgery. … Noesen will have knee surgery next week and is out long term, New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said; the forward was placed on injured reserve Saturday. ... Kovacevic is expected to make his season debut after having knee surgery during the offseason; Hamilton, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. ... Dadonov is expected to return after being out since Nov. 24 because of a wrist injury. ... Devils defenseman Dennis Cholowski cleared waivers and was assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … The Jets held an optional practice Saturday. ... Pionk will be a game-time decision, Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said; the defenseman played 22:20 in a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Barron, a forward who played 16:02 Thursday, skated in a noncontact jersey Saturday.