Video Review: NJD @ WSH – 0:56 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: Goal New Jersey

Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Nico Hischier’s shot at 0:56 completely crossed the Washington goal line. According to Rule 37.6, “Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal.”

Therefore, the clock is reset to show 19:04 (0:56 elapsed time) and good goal New Jersey.

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