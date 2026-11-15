Video Review: NJD @ WSH – 17:08 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Distinct Kicking Motion

Result: Goal New Jersey

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that the puck deflected off Connor Brown’s skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, “a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player’s skate who does not use a ‘distinct kicking motion’ shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players’ skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no ‘distinct kicking motion’ is evident.”

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