Ovechkin has 2 goals, assist to extend streak, Capitals top Devils

McMichael scores twice for Washington; New Jersey has lost 2 of 3

Recap: New Jersey Devils @ Washington Capitals 2.20.24

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin had two goals and an assist for the Washington Capitals in a 6-2 win against the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

Ovechkin extended his point streak to nine games (13 points; eight goals, five assists).

Connor McMichael scored twice in his first NHL multi-goal game for the Capitals (25-21-8), who have won two in a row for the first time since Jan. 16-18. Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 37 saves.

Alexander Holtz and Erik Haula scored for the Devils (28-23-4), who have lost two of three. Nico Daws made 19 saves in New Jersey’s first game since defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday.

McMichael gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 39 seconds of the first period, knocking in a rebound from the slot after Daws made a pad save on Aliaksei Protas’s shot from the right circle.

Holtz tied it 1-1 at 15:06. Simon Nemec stole the puck from T.J. Oshie along the left wing boards and passed across the crease to Holtz, who tipped the puck in from the back post.

McMichael gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 4:17 of the second period. He controlled a loose puck in the offensive zone, toe-dragged past Thomas Nosek, eluded Nemec and then tucked the puck in behind the sprawling Daws. McMichael has scored five of his 19 NHL goals against the Devils.

Strome increased the lead to 3-1 at 4:10 of the third period when he knocked in his own rebound after initially redirecting a pass from Ovechkin.

Ovechkin made it 4-1 at 8:44, scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle after a face-off win by Strome.

Michael Sgarbossa increased the lead to 5-1 at 12:27, scoring in front after a pass from John Carlson.

Haula pulled the Devils within 5-2 at 15:34, and Ovechkin scored on a power play at 19:27 for the 6-2 final.

Washington forward Nic Dowd left the game after the first period because of an upper-body injury.

