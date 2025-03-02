Meier breaks tie in 3rd, Devils defeat Utah Hockey Club

Nico Hischier scored for his 400th career point and Nico Daws made 24 saves for the Devils (33-22-6), who have won three of their last five games.

Mikhail Sergachev scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves for Utah (27-25-9), which had won three in a row.

Timo Meier made it 2-1 just 14 seconds into the third period, firing a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that beat Vejmelka on the blocker side.

Curtis Lazar scored at 12:44, picking up a loose puck and beating Vejmelka on the blocker side for the 3-1 final.

Hischier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 9:34 of the first period, as he tapped in a rebound off a shot from Luke Hughes.

Sergachev tied the game 1-1 at 10:03 of the second period, scoring a one-timer off a pass from Liam O’Brien.