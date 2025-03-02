SALT LAKE CITY -- The New Jersey Devils scored twice in the third period to defeat the Utah Hockey Club 3-1 at Delta Center on Saturday.
Meier breaks tie in 3rd, Devils defeat Utah Hockey Club
Hischier scores for 400th NHL point, Daws makes 24 saves for New Jersey
Nico Hischier scored for his 400th career point and Nico Daws made 24 saves for the Devils (33-22-6), who have won three of their last five games.
Mikhail Sergachev scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves for Utah (27-25-9), which had won three in a row.
Timo Meier made it 2-1 just 14 seconds into the third period, firing a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that beat Vejmelka on the blocker side.
Curtis Lazar scored at 12:44, picking up a loose puck and beating Vejmelka on the blocker side for the 3-1 final.
Hischier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 9:34 of the first period, as he tapped in a rebound off a shot from Luke Hughes.
Sergachev tied the game 1-1 at 10:03 of the second period, scoring a one-timer off a pass from Liam O’Brien.