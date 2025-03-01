Devils at Utah projected lineups

DEVILS (32-22-6) at UTAH (27-24-9)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Nico Daws
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Seamus Casey, Justin Dowling
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jacob Markstrom (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Michael Carcone (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
The Devils held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Markstrom, a goalie who has missed 10 games, is "getting closer" to returning, according to New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe, but there is no definitive timeline. ... Carcone, a forward, remains day to day and will miss his second straight game. ... Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 6-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, but coach Andre Tourigny said there will be game-time decisions within the forward group.