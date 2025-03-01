Devils at Utah projected lineups

Status report

The Devils held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Markstrom, a goalie who has missed 10 games, is "getting closer" to returning, according to New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe, but there is no definitive timeline. ... Carcone, a forward, remains day to day and will miss his second straight game. ... Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 6-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, but coach Andre Tourigny said there will be game-time decisions within the forward group.