Devils at Utah projected lineups

DEVILS (32-22-6) at UTAH (27-24-9)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Nico Daws

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Seamus Casey, Justin Dowling

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jacob Markstrom (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Michael Carcone (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

The Devils held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Markstrom, a goalie who has missed 10 games, is "getting closer" to returning, according to New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe, but there is no definitive timeline. ... Carcone, a forward, remains day to day and will miss his second straight game. ... Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 6-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, but coach Andre Tourigny said there will be game-time decisions within the forward group.

