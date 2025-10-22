Devils stay hot in Toronto homecoming for Jack Hughes, Keefe

TORONTO -- In the bowels of Scotiabank Arena, in the area where friends and family of the visiting team congregate postgame, the biggest entourages belonged to New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe and forward Jack Hughes.

It was easy to see why, especially since both were enjoying homecomings of sorts.

And, truth be told, there were plenty of reasons to celebrate after the Devils 5-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

For Keefe, a native of the Toronto area, it was his first win with the Devils (5-1-0) against his former team after going 0-2-1 versus the Maple Leafs last season. The 45-year-old was fired by the Maple Leafs May 9, 2024, after five years behind the Toronto bench and subsequently was hired by the Devils 14 days later.

For Hughes, who was born in Orlando but grew up in Toronto playing minor hockey, it was a chance to show just how much a difference-maker he’s become. The 24-year-old led the Devils with three goals, upping his total to six in the past three games.

Add it all up, and it resulted in the Devils first five-game winning streak since Jan. 7-16, 2023 -- a span of 1,009 days, to be exact.

Afterward, Keefe was more pumped about his team’s performance than any kind of sentimentality about finally beating the Maple Leafs.

“I mean, we’re a year late, I’d say, from it meaning a whole lot,” he said, referring to any personal satisfaction related to defeating the team that had axed him. “But listen, I’ve got a lot of people here who are waiting to talk to me and a lot of people in the building. So, yeah, it’s a special place for me, always will be.

“And it does certainly feel a lot better coming out on the winning side.”

Thanks, in part, to Hughes, who’s been on a roll.

TOR@NJD: Hughes records a hat trick in win over Maple Leafs

On Thursday, he scored a goal in a 3-1 win against the Florida Panthers. On Saturday he had three points (two goals, one assist) in a 5-3 victory against the Edmonton Oilers. And he followed that up with the third hat trick of his career, this one coming against the Maple Leafs in the same arena where he used to attend NHL games as a boy.

“I mean, Jack, he’s just so smart out there that he’s going to pick his spots incredibly well,” Keefe said. “I mean, these last two games in particular, the puck’s been glued to his stick. And his speed, his skating, has been world class. So he’s putting himself in great spots, and he’s controlling the play.”

Keefe pointed out how Hughes has excelled the past two games against world-class opponents, specifically referencing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers, and Auston Matthews, John Tavares and William Nylander of the Maple Leafs.

For his part, Hughes was more eager to discuss his team’s success rather than his own.

“It’s crazy. I mean, it’s been over two years,” he said, referring to the last time the Devils won five consecutive games. “I mean, we know we have a good team here but it’s fun when you can string together a really good winning streak. And that’s something we want to do, not just now but, you know, throughout the year.

“And five is a good start for us.”

Being back in Toronto, Hughes understandably was asked about a childhood photo that currently is going viral on social media in which he and brothers Luke of the Devils and Quinn of the Vancouver Canucks are shown as kids sitting in the front row behind home plate at a Toronto Blue Jays game. With the Blue Jays hosting Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, does he consider himself a Toronto fan?

“Yankees,” he quickly replied.

Given he plays in Newark, across the Hudson River from New York, it was a shrewd answer on his part.

All in line for a kid who seems to be saying and doing all the right things these days.

“He’s got that skill set,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “He’s feeling it right now. He’s confident.

“It’s good to see that he’s coming alive.”

Keefe couldn’t agree more.

