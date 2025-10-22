Jack Hughes scores hat trick, Devils top Maple Leafs for 5th straight win

Hughes tied it 1-1 at 1:27 of the second period when he shot past Stolarz’s glove from the slot with Ondrej Palat at the top of the crease screening the goalie.

“[Palat] doesn’t get a point on that, but that puck isn’t going in the net if he is not there,” Hughes said. “He does a lot of things for me and Jesper Bratt away from the puck and the hard-nosed things that really make us successful as a line, so a lot of credit goes to him for sure.”

The Maple Leafs challenged for goaltender interference but were unsuccessful.

“We felt he was in the blue paint and our goalie couldn’t get position,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “That’s why we challenged. It’s always tricky, 50-50 a lot of times. It is what it is.”

Cody Glass then put the Devils up 2-1 at 3:20 on the resulting power play. After Timo Meier’s shot was blocked, Glass shook off Jake McCabe and shot from just below the right hash marks.

Brenden Dillon then made it 3-1 at 4:54 when he took a pass from Luke Glendening and shot from the high slot on a 4-on-1.

“Reads for sure,” Berube said. “Our defense is just standing in there, jumping in there, not reading what’s coming at them. We are late at times with our reloads and one of the biggest things is turnovers. We’ve got to be smarter. Our defense has to be smarter, they have to read the play. They can’t be going all out. They’re a quick team, a great transition team. They blow out the zone. First period was fine, second period we didn’t follow it up and shot ourselves in the foot.”