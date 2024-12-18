Noesen, Devils defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

Ondrej Palat, Brenden Dillon and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils (21-10-3), who have won three in a row. Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves and Jack Hughes has two assists.

Jordan Kyrou scored in his fifth straight game, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues (15-15-3), who are 1-2-1 in their past four.

Palat made it 1-0 at 15:13 of the first period off a set play by defenseman Luke Hughes, who put a puck hard off the boards from his side of the red line into the stick of Palat for a one-timer to Binnington's short side that grazed his right shoulder.

Noesen's power-play goal at 13:09 of the second period made it 2-0, after stuffing multiple attempts at the left post, he finally tapped one inside the bar off Binnington's right skate while the goalie was sprawled on the ice.

It was his 14th goal of the season, matching his NHL career high set last season with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Dillon's shot from the left boards caromed off the stick of Jake Neighbours and beat a screened Binnington to the short side that made it 3-0 at 3:38 of the third period.

The Blues pulled Binnington for an extra skater, Kyrou scored from the left circle through Markstrom at 10:28 to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Bratt scored an empty-net goal at 16:44 for the 4-1 final.